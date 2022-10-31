AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that top company star Samoa Joe will be defending his ROH Television championship against The Machine Brian Cage on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Baltimore.

Khan writes, “After weeks of altercations between @ringofhonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and #theEmbassy’s @briancagegmsi these two will fight for the title LIVE on Wednesday! ROH World TV Championship Match Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage WEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker

* Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir

* Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat