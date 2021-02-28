WWE superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with Uproxxx to discuss a number of different topics, including how he has a strong desire to return to the ring and still eyeing a world title run with the company. Highlights are below.

Says it’s difficult to adjust when he’s so used to charing forward:

“The understanding (of concussions) has evolved so much in 10 years. Even now, the protocol is constantly being tweaked with the newest information. Obviously this is an issue across many sports and many sports across the board are working together to find the best solution. There’s technology and science involved and because of that, hopefully we’re dealing with this situation better than we have in the past. But I am my own worst enemy in this aspect, where I just want to shake it off. I have people that depend on me and you see these other things that could happen. I had to realize that I have to start listening because I have to honor these responsibilities to people, both professionally, personally, everybody. It’s very, very difficult when you come from a state of always wanting to charge forward, wanting to go harder and fight through. And this series we’re doing now preaches those very qualities of understanding when it’s time to take care of yourself.”

Still wanting a WWE or Universal title reign:

“(Those titles) are a calling card for a legacy. It’s something that’s sought after. It’s based on perseverance and time. I’ve existed in a career wrought with doubt by others. I’ve learned to shut it out and never listened to it because honestly, I never had to accept those results and we found a way to get it done. So we’re just working on that right now. Just being strategic about it.”