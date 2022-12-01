Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured top company star Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against AR Fox, who officially signed with the promotion earlier today.

Fox put up a fantastic effort against the Samoa Submission Machine, but eventually fell victim to the Muscle Buster. This marks Joe’s first title defense of the TNT championship since winning it at Full Gear a couple of weeks ago. He is also the reigning Ring of Honor Television champion.

Highlights from the matchup are below.

The agility of @ARealFoxx on display right now! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/o8YH48Ymf7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Huge senton by TNT Champion @SamoaJoe! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y36dYr0ZCn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Flawless 450 executed by @ARealFoxx! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Us0vi2BDWM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.