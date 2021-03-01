WWE superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his new Grit and Glory interview series airing on the WWE Network. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his future goals:

I don’t think my in-ring career is done. I have some really strong goals I look forward to pursuing in the near future.

On taking his time medically before a return:

It’s all about taking the best and healthiest approach to my recovery. When it comes to concussions, the amount of knowledge and science that has evolved over the past decade has been incredible. I’d suffered one on TV, and then one shortly thereafter. For my health and safety, WWE pulled me back, and I was all on board. There have also been some holdups with the pandemic, in terms of medical availability of certain specialists and facilities, so that’s played a large factor in the timing. But like I said, WWE medical is doing their very best for me to have the healthiest return possible.

His transition to commentary:

This wasn’t something I sat at home and dreamed about. I definitely didn’t go in with any expectations, but I decided to give it a shot. Most things in my life that I’ve found that I’m good at, I’ve stumbled upon them by accident. It’s been going well so far, and I look forward to only getting better.

On making it to WWE and his new interview series:

If anybody’s had a varied experience when it comes to a journey to get to the WWE, it’s me. When it came to putting the series together, everybody agreed that we’d need different superstars from different generations and different walks of life, and that I was the one that could best relate to their struggles along the way. I want to give insight to the world on how tough it can be to ascend to WWE, and then find success here. That translates to outside WWE. I think a lot of people will find similarities from struggles in their own life, and the series highlights those stories.

Says his character was formed working with multiple companies:

I came up in several different types of companies that all had different types of approaches to the art form,” Joe says. “That’s helped form who I am today.

How he’s happy but not always content: