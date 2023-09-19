Samoa Joe gives his thoughts on CM Punk.

The King of Television wrestled Punk at AEW All In from Wembley, which ended up being the Second City Saint’s final matchup with the promotion following a backstage incident with Jack Perry that led to him being fired. Joe spoke with the New York Post about the latest controversy, and how everyone in AEW rallied to make sure All In still happened.

For the most part, I haven’t read what’s been portrayed. There’s been so much said. I’m not the one to go out there and try to debunk everything. I know we had the initial incident. Everybody rallied. Everybody got together. Got their heads together and lined up and got ready to do the show and we went out there and we did the show. That really was the focus at that point in time. We got a massive show to do and we got fans out there rabid to see that happen. So it’s important that we step up and do it and it’s important that we did and I was proud to be a part of that.

Joe would later be asked about the intensity of the scuffle between Punk and Perry. He says that it didn’t seem that heated, but people perceive things different. He reiterates that his main concern was having his match.

That’s up to whoever perceived it. I’m used to that environment. Those things don’t seem very intense to me, but it could be something crazy intense to someone else. I wasn’t really affected by the moment. I was more focused on getting the show back on track and getting us going because it was bell time.

Later, Joe reflects on his relationship with Punk, which he says is good and has been non-wrestling related for the last few years.

I’d imagine there are tons of things that are misunderstood or portrayed about him. Now, what those things are it’s who’s representing in what way. I can’t really give you a blanket statement as far as what those things are. For the most part, our relationship has been very, especially for these years, has been very non-wrestling related. It’s just been extraneous stuff outside of the world of wrestling and talking about life stuff.

While Joe seems pretty open about talking about Punk one person who has remained silent is AEW President Tony Khan. He dodged another question about his former world champion during a promotional interview for this week’s AEW Grand Slam events. You can read about that here.