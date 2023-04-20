Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s ROH TV episode.

Tonight’s ROH TV show on HonorClub will be headlined by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Colt Cabana. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will also be in action tonight as he faces Gringo Loco in a non-title match.

The matches announced for tonight were taped on April 12 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, before and after AEW Dynamite. You can click here for full spoilers. Below is the announced card for tonight:

* The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Lance Archer vs. Jah-C

* The Iron Savages vs. Logan Lynch and Ben Jones

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Cole Karter and Lee Johnson

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco in a non-title match

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Nick Comoroto

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Heather Reckless in a Proving Ground match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Colt Cabana

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight's ROH.

