Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe taking on Jeff Hardy in an opening round matchup of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament. The tournament winner will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the September 20th Dynamite Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Joe managed to defeat Hardy in tonight’s Rampage main event, where he scored the win after trapping Hardy in the Coquina Clutch. He will now face Penta El Zero Miedo, who won earlier in the evening, on tomorrow’s Collision. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The legendary Jeff Hardy will never stop fighting for his dream! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@SamoaJoe | @JeffHardyBrand pic.twitter.com/eRnVxMeBNx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S COLLISION CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Championship

-Kris Statlander will defend the AEW TBS Championship in an open challenge

-Roderick Strong vs. Nick Wayne or Darby Allin Tournament Semifinals

-Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Tournament Semifinals

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Aerostar, Metalik, Gravity & Dios Del Inframundo

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-We’ll hear from AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.