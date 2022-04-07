Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured the in-ring debut of Samoa Joe, who took on Max Caster from The Acclaimed in an Owen Hart Memorial tournament qualifier.

The former three-time NXT champion, who made a surprise appearance at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor, was victorious over Caster, picking up the win with his signature Muscle Buster finisher. Joe is the first to qualify for the tournament on the men’s side. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The first man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament is @SamoaJoe! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/VThJCulD5L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

