Samoa Joe is going to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The King of Television defeated Roderick Strong on this evening’s AEW Collision in a hard-hitting back and forth affair, which Joe won after trapping Strong in the Coquina Clutch and choking him out. This sets up an epic fourth encounter between the current reigning ROH Television Champion and CM Punk, who will wrestle their first singles matchup against each other since the early 2000s on next week’s Collision.

Highlights from the Joe and Strong can be found below.

HERE WE GO! CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Finals Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk#OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/BuPHy5tlKr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

