On the April 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans witnessed a stunning title change as Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs dethroned the Death Riders — Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta — to capture the AEW World Trios Championships.

In the aftermath of the loss, Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders opened the April 17 edition of AEW Collision in dramatic fashion. The group unleashed their frustration by assaulting crew members and smashing equipment before Moxley grabbed a microphone to address the crowd. He vented his anger over the defeat, directing most of his ire at Samoa Joe.

Moxley then issued a bold challenge to Joe, declaring that he’s ready to put the AEW World Championship on the line in a future showdown.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is not afraid of Samoa Joe and is willing to put the title on the line! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/3iZnCn3egq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025

This week’s episode of AEW Collision delivered a major surprise as Trent Beretta made his return following a hard-hitting tag team clash between the Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita) and The Conglomeration (Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero).

Beretta wasted no time making an impact, aligning himself once again with Don Callis and picking up right where he left off in 2024. In a stunning twist, Beretta managed to sway his former tag partner, Rocky Romero, to join him — culminating in Romero turning on Ishii and aiding Beretta in a vicious attack using a wrench.

Beretta had been sidelined for over 250 days after undergoing neck surgery in August 2024.

RUSH and La Faccion Ingobernable made their return on Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos dominated in their match, easily defeating KM, Rosario Grillo, and LSG.

The bout marked RUSH’s first in-ring appearance since the February 8th edition of AEW Collision.