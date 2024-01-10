Samoa Joe did an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will be appearing where the World Heavyweight Champion spoke about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On being a locker room leader:

“I understand the world of professional wrestling,” said Joe. “I’ve seen things work at a very high level, and I understand the type of people backstage that it takes for that to happen. I try to be that person. As champion, you’re the standard-bearer. I’m more than happy to take up that mantle. I really want to make a focus of getting the fans’ attention back on the conflict in the ring, and a lot of the petty stuff needs to melt away. Let’s get back to entertaining people.”

On his goals:

“Any company I join, my goal is to enrich that company,” said Joe. “I’ve been with several different companies throughout my career, and when I join up with an organization, I’m not signing up to add to my personal trophy case. I’m there to deliver and show them they made a fantastic investment. I want to ensure they’re getting everything they paid for and more. With that approach in life, you’re bound to find success. It’s not what they’re going to do for me or my legacy, but what I can do for them and theirs. My goal is to have really great matchups with extraordinary individuals, which we have in spades on this roster, and give fans a reason to tune in,” said Joe. “Something is about to go down, and it’s going to be violent. That’s the vision I have for my reign, and I’m looking forward to executing it.”