Samoa Joe’s in-ring return goes down this weekend.

After originally being scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite, but being pulled due to travel issues because of extreme weather conditions, Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy is back on.

The Joe-Wayne bout has been officially announced by AEW President Tony Khan for Saturday night’s AEW Collision: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also scheduled for the 1/24 show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”

