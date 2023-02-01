Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Samoan SWAT Team will be taking on The Mane Event at this Saturday’s SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

From the Big Top, a ringleader (Midas Black) and his trusty circus lion (Jay Lyon) have barnstormed throughout wrestling delivering “The Greatest Show in Professional Wrestling”. Now, the duo known as the Mane Event look to plant their tentpoles in Major League Wrestling.

Now these ringmasters look to bring their unique brand of carnival combat to MLW and do so with audacious splash as they square off with the Samoan SWAT TEAM.

Undefeated since debuting last spring in MLW, Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau have decimated all tag teams in the division. With MLW’s open door policy in full effect, the SST welcome a rumble with Mane Event.

Can the Mane Event juggle the ferocity of the SST?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy The FBI

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz

HARDCORE MATCH!

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event

B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella

