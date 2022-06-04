The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former NXT star Samuel Shaw (fka Dexter Lumis) will be competing at the June 11th Alwayz Ready pay-per-view. At this time it is not known whether he will join a match in progress, or if he will be given a new opponent.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALWAYZ READY:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana and a mystery partner

Samuel Shaw in action