As noted, Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber, the widow of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), received some fan criticism for their response to a tweet from Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto), who incorrectly spelled Jon’s first name. After making his AEW Dynamite debut last night, Samuray noted how he prayed and talked to Jon before the bout, calling him “John” instead. This led to Jericho pointing out the incorrect spelling, and Amanda coming to his defense.

In an update, Samuray responded today and said his emotions got the best of him.

Samuray wrote, “My emotions got the best of me carnal [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji] [sunglasses emoji]”

You can see the full exchange below:

My emotions got the best of me carnal 🙏🏼👊🏽😎 https://t.co/PFVpN7ZGrR — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) November 4, 2021

Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano… — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) November 4, 2021

You spelled his name wrong. https://t.co/5xMymtqfzd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2021

Yeah, not an excuse to spell someone’s name wrong if you’re name dropping — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021

Why is that? I feel like it’s reasonable to expect a level of respect of spelling someone’s name right if you want to name drop them. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021

