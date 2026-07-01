Thunder Rosa received a major hometown honor on Wednesday, as July 1, 2026 was officially proclaimed “Thunder Rosa Day” in the city of San Diego.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria recognized the former AEW Women’s World Champion for her accomplishments both inside and outside the ring, praising her as someone who embodies “San Diego’s grit, heart, and binational spirit.”

Rosa, who attended Montgomery High School and Southwestern College in San Diego before launching her professional wrestling career, was celebrated by the city with the official proclamation.

Mayor Gloria wrote:

“San Diego knows a champion when we see one. From Tijuana to Montgomery High School, to Southwestern College, and then the top of the professional wrestling world as an @aew women’s world champion, @thunderrosa22’s story is a San Diego story.

She represents the grit, heart, and binational spirit that define our region, while also never forgetting where she came from. That is why I’m proud to proclaim today — July 1 — as “Thunder Rosa Day” in the @cityofsandiego! #YouDeserveIt”

Rosa later reacted to the honor on social media, expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

“An indescribable honor. Today, July 1, is officially #ThunderRosaDay in San Diego. 🇺🇸🇲🇽

Thank you to Mayor @MayorToddGloria, @CityofSanDiego, City Hall, and everyone who made this possible.

I carry this honor with pride as I continue representing my people on both sides of the border.

La Mera Mera. 🌹”

This marks the second time Rosa has had an official day proclaimed in her honor. On March 16, 2022, Bexar County, Texas—home to her adopted hometown of San Antonio—declared the date “Thunder Rosa Day” in recognition of her achievements.