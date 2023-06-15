The challenge has been made.

This evening’s AEW Dynamite saw top NJPW star and current IWGP World Champion SANADA appear on the screen and challenge any AEW star to meet him at Forbidden Door 2. The champ later declared that he will put his title on the line and looks forward to whoever will answer his challenge. AEW and NJPW have since shared the video online.

BREAKING SANADA has just issued an open challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at #ForbiddenDoor!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/TjngZwTD0V — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 15, 2023

#IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada has issued an open challenge for his title! Who will step up at #ForbiddenDoor? Watch #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday, June 25th LIVE on PPV! #AEWxNJPW@njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HMzFOCdwZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

UPDATE: Later on in Dynamite Jungle Boy Jack Perry accepted SANADA’s challenge and asked his good friend, FTW Champion HOOK, if he’ll be in his corner for the match.

Forbidden Door 2 takes place on June 25th from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada. An updated card can be found below.

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. SANADA (c)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson