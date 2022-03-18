New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top star and current IWGP United States champion SANADA suffered an orbital fracture during his recent main event showdown against Will Ospreay, and will no longer be competing on the New Japan Cup tour. NJPW adds that it is not known how much action SANADA will miss, but that he was rushed to a hospital as soon as the injury occurred. Full details below.

In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. On medical evaluation at a nearby hospital, it was determined that SANADA has sustained a fractured left orbital bone.

As a result, SANADA will not compete in tonight’s scheduled six man tag team match in Korakuen Hall, and will at minimum miss the remainder of the new japan Cup tour.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing SANADA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

There is currently no timetable for SANADA’s return to action. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing SANADA the best in his recovery.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card:

5th Match

BUSHI, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan->

BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito vs Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb