Last night’s AEW Rampage featured a huge eight-man tag team matchup pairing the Lucha Bros and Santana and Ortiz against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade, a bout won by the babyfaces. Afterwards Santana took to Twitter to dedicate the win to his late father. He writes, “That was for you, pops.”
That was for you, pops. #NYCsFinest pic.twitter.com/HPNVyCHw9r
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) September 25, 2021
Referee Aubrey Edwards also took to Twitter to comment on getting to officiate CM Punk’s first television matchup in seven years, adding that his famous Pipebomb promo turned her into a fan of wrestling. Check it out below.
June 27, 2011: I watched CM Punk cut a promo on TV and instantly fell in love with wrestling.
September 22, 2021: pic.twitter.com/Pvm6CkXpt6
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) September 25, 2021