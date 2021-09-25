Last night’s AEW Rampage featured a huge eight-man tag team matchup pairing the Lucha Bros and Santana and Ortiz against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade, a bout won by the babyfaces. Afterwards Santana took to Twitter to dedicate the win to his late father. He writes, “That was for you, pops.”

Referee Aubrey Edwards also took to Twitter to comment on getting to officiate CM Punk’s first television matchup in seven years, adding that his famous Pipebomb promo turned her into a fan of wrestling. Check it out below.