Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that ECW legends 2 Cold Scorpio and The Sandman will be competing at the promotion’s upcoming “Wasted Time” event, which takes place from Pop’s in Sauget Illinois and will air on FITE TV.

The show will also feature regular like Nick Wayne, Tony Deppen, Starboy, Jimmy Lloyd, and GCW world champion, Nick Gage. Full details can be found below.