Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that ECW legends 2 Cold Scorpio and The Sandman will be competing at the promotion’s upcoming “Wasted Time” event, which takes place from Pop’s in Sauget Illinois and will air on FITE TV.
The show will also feature regular like Nick Wayne, Tony Deppen, Starboy, Jimmy Lloyd, and GCW world champion, Nick Gage. Full details can be found below.
ECW Legends Reunite as SANDMAN and SCORPIO team up to face SGC and LOS MACIZOS at #GCWWasted in STL!
Plus:
Gage vs Radrick
Wreck vs Pondo
Wayne vs Cartwheel
Effy vs JWM
Deppen vs Oliver
Starboy vs Jimmy
