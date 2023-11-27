Three former members of the SAnitY faction came together once again. The group originally consisted of Nikki Cross, Eric Young, Big Damo (formerly known as Killian Dain), and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe). While Cross is still part of WWE, the other men have moved on from the company following their releases.

Back in 2018, the faction made their debut on the main roster. The group disbanded in 2019 when the three men were assigned to different brands.

On November 26, at Progress Wrestling’s Vendetta show in London, the faction had a reunion. This was the first time in four years that the three stars teamed up together. Their opponents for the night were Bullit and Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley).

⚔️ SAnitY have reunited for the first time in FOUR YEARS!! 👊 Big Damo, Axel Tischer and the debuting Eric Young face The Smokin’ Aces & Bullit today at #VENDETTA!#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/FH7WRTmiS3 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 26, 2023