The Hulkster apparently found himself on Santa Claus’ “nice” list this year.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter today and revealed how he got a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody car for Christmas.

“Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH,” Hogan tweeted.

The SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models start at $72,095.

You can see Hogan’s new car below:

Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH pic.twitter.com/7rCCluIZET — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 24, 2020

