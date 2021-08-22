Santana and Ortiz were interviewed on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, they talk about Stadium Stampede and their recent match with FTR at Fight For The Fallen. This is where Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty arm injury.

“I had no idea what was going on. I just heard someone yelling, ‘F**k’ a million times. It was a gnarly situation because I was on the top rope with Dax. I looked over and all I saw was that it looked like a water fountain. Blood just came shooting out of Cash’s arm. He just grabbed it and ran straight to the doctor. We were freaking out a little bit, but we were kind of like, ‘What are we going to do?’ We got to it and we did the best we could with the situation. At that point, we just wanted to end the match. Obviously, we didn’t know how badly injured he was. We’re always taught, for me from day one of pro wrestling, that you protect your opponent and you protect yourself. It was one of those things where I look back at it and I was like, ‘Damn, what could I have done to avoid that situation? What could I have done to help?’ It was one of those situations that was a freak accident. Thankfully, he was good, and you just keep it going.”

