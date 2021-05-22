AEW stars Santana and Ortiz from the Inner Circle recently spoke with WrestleZone about a variety of topics, including how their critically acclaimed Parking Lot Brawl with the Best Friends proved that they are capable of working any style in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Santana talks the violence of the Parking Lot Brawl and the Barbed Wire Match in IMPACT:

“As far as the level of violence, I would say check out our No Ropes Barbed Wire Match that we had in IMPACT. That was definitely a crazy one. Definitely check out the Parking Lot Brawl that we had with ‘Best Friends’, that’s another one, when you’re talking violence and brutality, that describes it right there. But as far as a regular match, regardless of the stipulation that best represents us…man, there’s a lot.”

Ortiz says the Parking Lot Brawl was the perfect picture of what he and Santana can do:

“I would have to go with the Parking Lot Brawl with ‘Best Friends’. I think that was just the perfect picture of us, more than anything. But if I had to pick one match, I’d pick that Parking Lot Brawl match.”

Santana on how he and Ortiz can work any style:

“If you look back at our career, we’ve shown that we can hang with any style, ya know what I mean? Thankfully we’ve been in the ring with some of the greatest tag-teams in wrestling, we’ve been all over the world and we’ve proven that we can hang with any style. We can go to the UK and work their style, we can go to Mexico and work the Lucha style. That’s one thing that we’ve prided ourselves on. When we were coming up we told ourselves that we were on a quest, we told ourselves in order to do that, you have to be able to go anywhere in the world and work that style. So, as far as another match, man, there’s just so many, so many good ones but like Ortiz was saying our Parking Lot Brawl that we had back in September.”