Santana and Ortiz Discuss The Inner Circle’s Chemistry, Working As Singles Competitors, Fyter Fest and more

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz spoke with TV Insider to hype tonight’s Fyter Fest special on TNT, where the Inner Circle members will be facing Private Party. Highlights are below.

On working as singles-competitors and showcasing their personalities:

Ortiz: Coming up on the independents I feel, especially in this day and age, wrestling is more about what you can do in the ring versus character. It’s different when you are on television. We had the experience doing television, but now I feel it’s more about us standing out as individuals. In that, it makes us stronger as a unit. It’s definitely more challenging because television is a different beast compared to what we are used to. We love the challenge. It’s always what has gotten us to become better performers. Having to do something new was good because if you don’t have these new opportunities, you become stagnant. I feel AEW has done a good job keeping us on our toes. Santana: It has been great because it has allowed a peek into what makes our tag team work with our personalities. We’ve shown we can be serious ass-kicking dudes that aren’t going to take crap. Also, we’ve been able to show a comedy side and our sense of humor. Especially working with someone like Chris Jericho, the man of man faces. He is a true artist putting together characters and portraying certain things. Getting to learn from him overall has been a good experience. What is scary is we have just scratched the surface.

On the great chemistry of The Inner Circle:

Ortiz: It’s like with anything when you work with someone more. There is a bond. We had the opportunity to know Sammy Guevara before we got to AEW. We teamed up with him once before we joined. We ran into him maybe once on the indies. The first time we met Jericho was on the first Jericho cruise. When we got together, it was insane how we all clicked. We’re very fortunate that we are like-minded individuals and meshed really easily. With that, it kind of steamrolled. Jake Hager is at times more excited to wrestle than we are. We have six-man matches or any multi-man matches where we are ready to go. I think it works because we are all willing to do what it takes for the betterment of the team. It has been a blessing because you sometimes have to work with people you don’t exactly get along with. Sometimes that can make great television. For us, we all got along well from the start. We have a big group chat where we all talk and joke and shoot ideas around. We have an open door to keep it going. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. Santana: Another great part of the group is we have similar outlooks on pro wrestling. We share ideas. I feel like everything we do is a collective idea from everyone. When something is brand new and not familiar, it takes people a while to latch on to see what we’re trying to do. Up to now, it has been great. I feel like we found our flow. We’re still climbing and elevating not just the company, but what we’re doing as a team and brand. We are all here to put in the work.

On facing Private Party at Fyter Fest:

Santana: A lot of people don’t know we have a lot of history with Private Party. We were one of their first matches when they first came together on the independents. We wrestled each other up and down the East Coast. Their trainer is one of our mentors. The history and chemistry is there. They’ve had these breakout moments, so we are looking forward to working with them here. We’re looking to bring out the absolute best. We’re looking to show up and show out like us New Yorkers like to do. We’re looking forward to it.

On Matt Hardy:

We grew up watching the Hardy Boys, the Dudleys. They were definitely huge influences when we started tag team wrestling. Honestly, to us that is tag team wrestling. They were doing it in the main event on cards any time they were against one another. Matt has been working for 28 years. It’s insane to sit under that learning tree of his and Jericho’s. Hear them speak and talk about wrestling. From their stories, every time they open their mouth you learn something. Unfortunately, he is going to have to get these hands and have to see his guys lose on Fyter Fest. I’m fortunate to be in our position. There would be people who would give their left arms to be in our shoes. We don’t take it for granted.

On AEW’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: