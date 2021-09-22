AEW stars Santana and Ortiz (Proud & Powerful) recently participated in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest and talk about underutilized talents in AEW such as Lee Johnson, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt, who Ortiz compares to ECW legend Spike Dudley. Highlights can be found below.

On talents that are underutilized in AEW:

Ortiz: Marko Stunt [could be featured more]. He gets featured but they don’t let him wrestle nearly enough and if you’ve seen his indie stuff, Marko, there’s potential there for him to have amazing matches. Santana: For me, I think Jungle Boy — he’s not [on the undercard]? Doesn’t mean he’s not… I mean there’s a few. But again, AEW’s roster is stacked. You have so much talent. Ortiz: Lee Johnson is great. Lee has gotten a few opportunities to show what he can do. Dante [Martin is good]. His brother too, Darius, he’s working through an injury right now but when they get back together, we really wanna work them as a tag team. We dabbled them a little bit. I forgot what match we did [that] they were in and we did a little something with them and the chemistry was there. I’m dying to wrestle them when Darius gets better.

Ortiz talks about Marko Stunt being like AEW’s version of Spike Dudley:

I think personally, that’s what I’m saying. If you kind of see what he could do more and put him in those situations where [he] can really flourish. I feel like it’s been really minimal in AEW and I feel [if] booked the right way, it would be great. But yeah, he has a lot of fire and he can do a lot of cool stuff and he’s a wild man. He takes bumps off the apron and — he’s Spike Dudley. He’s like our Spike Dudley, you know what I mean? He’s entertaining to watch and when Spike got any kind of offense, the fans were behind him because, you know, so I think so. That’s me. I might be bias because he’s a friend but yeah.

On the upcoming Jericho Cruise:

Ortiz: I don’t think so actually [he & Santana being on the next cruise]. Santana: I haven’t heard anything. I mean, we were on the first two and they were cool but, I think I’m good this time. Ortiz: I don’t wanna go.

