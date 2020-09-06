In a new AEW exclusive, the Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz call out the Best Friends following last night’s Casino Battle Royal at the ALL OUT pay per view. Santana and Ortiz said they were ready to put their beef with Best Friends behind them, but warn them that things are about to get a whole lot worse if they continue to try and pick a fight.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful aren't happy that they didn't get the victory during the Casino Battle Royale. But, they had a message for Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/mMmCnEBIMG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

In another exclusive we see FTR celebrate their new tag team championship win with a photo shoot. Wheeler and Harwood then poke fun at WWE and the ongoing third-party agreement controversy by joking about starting a Twitch channel and a Cameo account. Check it out below.