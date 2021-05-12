AEW stars and Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on her Instinct Culture program about their first ever meeting with President Tony Khan, and how they feel that no other tag team on the planet can match their heart. Hear their full comments below.

On meeting Tony Khan:

ORTIZ: But honestly, the first time we met him [Tony Khan] I believe was at the Capital One Arena in D.C. for the first Dynamite. We got to shoot the sh*t with him a little bit backstage and we both expressed how excited we were to be a part of this and how excited he was to have us a part of the brand and stuff like that so, it was definitely all a plus when that first interaction, you know…

On their confidence in themselves:

SANTANA: That’s the confidence I feel in ourselves and our work. I’ve said this in other interviews and I’ll say it again. I honestly feel like there’s not another tag team out there that has the heart that we have right now and that drive to be the absolute best and there’s a lot of people that get comfortable, a lot of people that are just — like my partner said, some people are around just to collect a paycheck or whatever the case is. Nah, [get] that sh*t out of here. Let’s get to work.

