AEW star Santana issued a short statement on his Twitter today commenting on how fans refer to him and Ortiz as an “underrated” tag team in the industry. His response to that was, “I guess we’re “underrated” and not “appreciated” cuz we don’t go around constantly bragging about what we’ve done and everybody we’ve wrestled all over the world. Always done our talking in the ring. But don’t get shit twisted. Put Respect on our fuckin name.”

The official AEW account wished Christian Cage a happy birthday. The former IMPACT and WWE world champion turned 48 today.