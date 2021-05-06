During his interview with TSN, Santana revealed that he believes he and Ortiz thrive most as a team when they are under pressure. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s always pressure any time we step out from that tunnel and in front of cameras and the crowd but, thankfully for guys like us, we’ve thrived on pressure. We’ve embraced pressure our entire career because honestly it’s what allowed us to get better. It’s what’s allowed us to progress and it’s what’s allowed others to have confidence in us to make these things happen. We embrace that pressure. It’s going to be no different on Wednesday and it’s going to be no different going forward with everything that we do. And it’s not just pressure from fans or pressure from work or the company or anything like that, but we honestly put that pressure on ourselves. We thrive off of that and I feel like everybody should embrace pressure because pressure creates diamonds.

