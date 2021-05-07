During his interview with TSN, Santana named The Briscoe Brothers as a team from his past that he’d love to get in the ring with again. Here’s what he had to say:

Another team that we actually had the privilege to wrestle them back in Germany for the World Tag Team League with wXw [in 2017] and we’d love to do it again now with the experience we’ve gained since then is [Ring of Honor’s] the Briscoe Brothers. To us, they are tag team wrestling. We’ve said this in numerous interviews and we’ll say it again and have no issues saying it – they are the best tag team in the world. I don’t care what anybody says. Those dudes don’t take it easy. Mark and Jay are dudes who if they’re not going to go all-in in a match, then why bother? The fact that they’ve been going hard for so long, you have to respect it and we hope we get to mix it up with those dudes again.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: TSN. H/T 411Mania.