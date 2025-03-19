Will WWE have history repeat itself when the company returns to Italy this week for SmackDown in Bologna?

The TNA Director of Authority hopes so.

Santino Marella made his memorable WWE television debut by winning the Intercontinental Championship at Raw in Italy back in 2007.

During a new interview with Maurizio Merluzzo, the former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestling performer reflected on this moment, and the chances of his daughter, “The Liaison” Arianna Grace, making her WWE main roster debut in Italy this Friday night.

“It’s interesting because this was Vince [McMahon’s] idea because he wanted to do something to grow the popularity in Italy,” he said. “Now, I know the popularity came down a little bit, but I think now it’s coming back up.”

Marella continued, “So my daughter wrestles in NXT, and I believe this year, she’ll be called up. So I messaged her yesterday and said, ‘Hey, see if you can debut in Bologna.’ It would be historical. I don’t know if she is, but that would be amazing.”

