The TNA Director of Authority believes in TNA Wrestling.

And he’s confident in that belief.

Former WWE Superstar and current TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview, during which he made it clear that he feels TNA Wrestling is on the verge of surpassing All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as the number two pro wrestling promotion in North America, and will do so when they secure their new television deal.

“The people from TNA in the past are happy for us,” Marella said about the recent growth of TNA Wrestling, particularly since aligning themselves in a public working-relationship with WWE, which has included regular appearances of TNA stars on WWE programming, and vice-versa. “Obviously, the current locker room is ecstatic about the growth. When I came here, it was not like this, I know sometimes we were in Nashville or even Toronto, we had 350 or 500 people. But we believed in ourselves. Now we have the audience size that feels right and we deliver every time. Every time we’ve had a sold out crowd, we’ve never not had a good show. We’ve never wasted an opportunity.”

Marella would then bring up the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view in Lowell, MA. on October 12, and AEW President Tony Khan seemingly having unlimited resources from a financial perspective, but how ultimately it will not stop TNA from taking their spot as the biggest promotion outside of WWE.

“TNA Bound For Glory is going to be another one,” he said. “We’re going to capitalize on that audience, we’re going to send the message out to the wrestling world, we’re here. We’re knocking on the door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two man. I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it, but the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s number one, number two, number three, not your bank account. Of course WWE is number one, they’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime. Number two is attainable, number two is something we can really do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)