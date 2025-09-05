– Next week on TNA iMPACT from Minneapolis, MN., which will be taped on Friday night, Moose vs. AJ Francis and Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young has been announced. Also advertised is “The Final Negotiation” between The Hardys and Team 3D, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will be in action, and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella mentioned to TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater that The Rascalz are both medically cleared to return to the ring and that he is cooking up something special for him for next week’s show.

– TNA Wrestling gave injury updates on JDC, Mara Sadé and The Rascalz during Thursday’s live iMPACT. As noted, Santino Marella informed Leon Slater that The Rascalz has been medically cleared to return. Featured below is a complete rundown of the 9/4 TNA Injury Report Powered By Bioflex.

TNA Injury Report Powered By Bioflex

* JDC remains out with a head injury.

* Mara Sadé has been cleared after getting clotheslined by Agent Zero.

* Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz have both been cleared of injury.

* Trick Williams shows no signs of injury.