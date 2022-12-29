Former WWE star Santino Marella talked about his wrestling career and more during an interview with WrestlingNews.co.

Marella revealed that he had pitched a sitcom to Vince McMahon that would’ve also seen Beth Phoenix be part of it. It was called ‘Somebody loves Santino.’

“I pitched a sitcom. I think it was one episode. So I wrote it and it was Beth Phoenix and I and it was called, ‘Somebody loves Santino.’ It was basically Beth Phoenix, like, our home life. I got some of the guys from the Online to do some editing and I added some canned laughter. I waited around one night after RAW outside Vince’s office and I gave him the CD. I said, ‘Hey, this is an idea I had’, and he watched it. He said, ‘Yea, we’re going to do it.’ He assigned a writer to do a real pilot for three episodes. but there was this, like, what do you call it, like, a tragedy of errors or whatever that, like, the writer got Lyme disease. Then the writer broke his hip. Then the writer’s father died, and you know, this guy’s trying to put together three funny episodes.One episode was funny, A couple episodes were funny. One was horrible. When we put it together, the WWE, kind of, you know, a little bit higher budget pilots, they weren’t funny, and it was like, ‘Yeah, we’re not doing it.'”

“The original one that I did, I thought was better. So we had a little bit of a difference of opinion, Brian Gewirtz and I. He wanted to do a little bit of like a Curb Your Enthusiasm type camerawork. I wanted pure Disney, canned laughter, that standard sitcom backdrop with the stairs on an angle. I wanted it to be for kids. He wanted it to be, I guess, you know, for a little bit of an older audience, but it really never got going.”