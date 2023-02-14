Santino Marella is looking forward to working with Jordynne Grace now that he’s with IMPACT Wrestling.

Marella spoke about the Juggernaut, as well as a handful of other topics, during a recent interview with METRO UK. Highlights, including what some of his longterm goals are with the promotion, can be found below.

On his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:

I knew Beth from OVW. I love Beth to death, her and her husband [Edge], they’re just awesome people. When two people really get wrestling, they get [the idea of] working together, they get the notion of making the people you work with look better and in turn you look better. She’s a very giving person, and that’s why we were comfortable giving each other as much as we could because we knew it would be reciprocated. She’s obviously a Hall of Famer, she’s amazing, man.

Wants to work with former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace:

I wouldn’t mind doing something, kind of like a tribute to that moving forward with Jordynne Grace. Her [husband Jonathan Gresham is] there so it’s kind of awkward.

Says he doesn’t want to rush anything in IMPACT: