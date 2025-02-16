Santino Marella made an appearance at Saturday night’s WWE NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event, appearing alongside his daughter Arianna Grace and NXT General Manager Ava.

Santino and Ava revealed that they would be having a business meeting to discuss the ongoing TNA and NXT partnership.

Santino currently serves as the director of authority for TNA Wrestling.

Jordynne Grace also made an appearance at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day to stare down NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

As the show went off the air, the three women stood in the ring for a staredown.

Giulia defeated Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade in the main event to retain her title.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Meta-Girls (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender Match: Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Karmen Petrovic

* Ricky Starks to sign NXT contract.

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Shawn Spears.