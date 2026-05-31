Santino Marella made a surprise appearance during WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday.

The current TNA on-screen authority figure was shown in a brief cameo from ringside during the historic premium live event, marking another memorable WWE appearance in his home country.

Marella’s connection to Italy is deeply tied to WWE history.

He famously made his WWE debut on an episode of Raw held in Italy in 2007, where he shocked the wrestling world by defeating Umaga to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his very first match with the company.

His appearance came as part of WWE’s effort to spotlight notable Italian personalities and familiar faces throughout the show. Clash in Italy marked the first premium live event ever held in the country, making the occasion a landmark moment for WWE’s international expansion.

Marella wasn’t the only recognizable name featured during the broadcast.

Several WWE Superstars who were not scheduled to compete on the card were shown in cameo appearances throughout the event, both in the crowd and in backstage segments. Among those featured were The Vision’s Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, Giulia, Je’Von Evans, Iyo Sky, Ethan Page, Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, and LA Knight.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.