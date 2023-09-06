Santino Marella spoke about a wide range of topics during his appearance on Refin’ It Up.

The former WWE star shared his take on the future of his daughter, Arianna Grace, and her potential in WWE NXT.

She has been sidelined since the fall of 2022 with a torn ACL. Marella thinks she could be the female version of The Rock.

“I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania with my daughter in a match and it’s gonna be so much more fun than going to WrestleMania to participate. Just to go as a dad, you know?… I’m hoping she’s called up some time next year. She’s gonna do well. I’m pretty sure that my lens is objective. It’s not just because she’s my daughter. She’s good, she’s very good and she was really growing in popularity very fast before her knee injury and the reason she got the knee injury is because she knows how to work with people that are green because she knows how to guide them and tell a story and they put her with some rookie athletes and they did something and blew her knee out but, yeah, and I’m not talking about just being there. I’m talking about top-five girls, breaking off into movies later. Our goal is that she’s a female Rock. We’re not just looking to participate. She has the potential to be a female Rock.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes