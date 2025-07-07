Santino Marella recently discussed the exciting partnership between WWE and TNA, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on both promotions. Speaking to Denise Salcedo in an interview, Santino highlighted how the collaboration is providing valuable opportunities for talent from both organizations, creating a unique exchange of styles and exposure.

Santino specifically pointed out how this partnership allowed him and his daughter, Arianna Grace, to work together, which wouldn’t have been possible without this historic relationship. He believes the collaboration is a game-changer, particularly for WWE’s NXT talent, offering them exposure to a different style of wrestling and giving them a chance to experience something outside of WWE’s world. This exposure, Santino argues, is not only beneficial for the NXT crew but also for TNA, as it allows them to showcase some of their top stars to a broader audience.

Ultimately, Santino views the WWE-TNA partnership as a “win-win” situation for everyone involved. The cross-promotion between the two companies is benefiting both, from talent development to expanding their fanbase and showcasing new styles of wrestling to fans worldwide. As both promotions continue to grow and evolve, this historic collaboration promises to be a pivotal moment in the professional wrestling landscape.

Yeah, I mean, it’s huge to just to see the relationship, and that’s another thing. If it wasn’t for this historic relationship taking place right now, we (he and Arianna Grace) wouldn’t have had a chance to work together. So that’s another one of the factors that lined up. No, it’s awesome, man. It’s really good exposure for some of our top guys. It’s really good exposure for the NXT crew, especially if they’re homegrown talent and they’ve never seen anything outside of WWE to come over to our show and just get a different look at what wrestling can be. So it’s the epitome of a win-win situation.

Source: Denise Salcedo On YouTube

Transciption: Fightful