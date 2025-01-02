Santino Marella is the “Director of Authority” for TNA Wrestling.

In a recent interview, the TNA authority figure attempted to direct a path for himself to make a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble match this year.

During an appearance on the No Name Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Superstar and current TNA Wrestling on-air figure spoke about how he and his daughter, WWE NXT Superstar and “The Liaison” for NXT to TNA, Arianna Grace, could be the first-ever father-daughter combo to appear at the same Royal Rumble.

“Well, they haven’t called yet,” Marella said when asked about a potential Royal Rumble appearance this year. “My daughter [Arianna], she had a little shoulder surgery, she’s back in the ring from it, but she hasn’t re-debuted yet.”

Marella continued, “So I was pitching, I’m like, I don’t think it’s ever been done, father-daughter at the same Rumble. So it’d be really good for her to return to the programming. I’m down to show up and get that experience. Royal Rumble is my favorite pay-per-view of the year.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)