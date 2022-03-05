According to PW Insider, pro-wrestling star and former two-time WWE Intercontinental champion Santino Marella is backstage for this evening’s IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view.
The report does not confirm whether Marella will be appearing on the show, or if he is just backstage visiting.
Card for tonight’s show:
Impact World Title Match
Heath vs. Moose (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)
Champ Champ Open Challenge
Deonna Purrazzo defends the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title
Jay White vs. Alex Shelley
PCO vs. Jonah
Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards
Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match
Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw