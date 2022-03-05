According to PW Insider, pro-wrestling star and former two-time WWE Intercontinental champion Santino Marella is backstage for this evening’s IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view.

The report does not confirm whether Marella will be appearing on the show, or if he is just backstage visiting.

Card for tonight’s show:

Impact World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Champ Champ Open Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw