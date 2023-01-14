Santino Marella has returned to pro wrestling.

Marella was revealed to be the temporary authority figure of Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. We noted before how Impact was naming a temporary replacement for Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore as he was taken out by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray earlier this month.

Marella’s official title is Director of Authority, and he did came out in the full gimmick from his WWE days.

Hard To Kill saw Moose defeat Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Title after using a low blow and a Spear. Before Moose could begin his celebration, Marella came out, in full character, and said while Impact planned to introduce him with confetti cannons and a big band, but what he saw Moose do was disgusting, and he doesn’t like cheaters. Marella then re-started the match, and Hendry hit the Standing Ovation to retain the title.

Marella’s Impact return comes after Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, Impact’s parent company, filed to trademark the “Santino Marella” ring name on December 19. WWE’s original trademark for “Santino Marella” from 2007, for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, was cancelled in October 2021. WWE had another “Santino Marella” trademark, from 2010, but it was abandoned in October 2014.

Anthony Carelli, the man behind the Santino gimmick, has not wrestled for WWE since 2016, but he has made a few special appearances since then. He’s also done some work for Impact, appearing in the crowd at Bound For Glory 2017 and again at the July 2018 TV tapings, then hosting their Behind The Lights program on Twitch in 2020. Carelli, the father of WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace, was backstage for Impact’s Sacrifice event back in May. Santino is still listed on the WWE Alumni roster.

There’s no word yet on how long Santino is back with Impact for, but we will keep you updated.

