Former WWE star Santino Marella talked about his wrestling career and more during an interview with WrestlingNews.co.

During it, he shared the original plans for his Intercontinental Championship reign. He made his debut on Raw during a live 2007 episode from Milan, Italy as he was portrayed as a fan selected from the audience. He defeated the Intercontinental Champion Umaga, winning the title in his debut match with an assist from Bobby Lashley.

Shortly after winning the Intercontinental Title, he dropped the title back to Umaga.

“Originally, we were gonna go like, I think the idea was to go right up to the record and then lose it like a day before. But you know, plans changed and we dropped the title somewhere on a European tour and that was it.”

