Santino Marella is hoping to have another memorable moment tied to WWE in Italy.

The former WWE Superstar and current TNA on-screen authority figure recently commented on the possibility of appearing at WWE Clash In Italy, noting that it would represent a “full circle moment” in his pro wrestling journey.

Marella famously made his WWE debut in Milan, Italy back in 2007 during an episode of Raw. In the storyline, he was “picked from the crowd” by Vince McMahon to challenge Umaga for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The bout was later turned into a No Disqualification match, and with help from Bobby Lashley, Santino shockingly defeated Umaga to capture the Intercontinental Title in his very first WWE match.

That debut remains one of the more memorable surprise moments of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era.

On Sunday, Marella responded to a fan on social media who said they wanted to see him appear at WWE Clash In Italy later this month.

Santino admitted that the idea carries special meaning for him considering where his WWE career began.

“It would be a full circle moment for sure,” he wrote.

While Marella is no longer under WWE contract, he continues to appear regularly on TNA Wrestling programming as the company’s Director of Authority.

With WWE and TNA maintaining a working relationship, the possibility of Santino making an appearance at the premium live event is at least plausible if WWE decides to bring him in for the show.