– TNA Wrestling will present a live episode of TNA iMPACT this Thursday night on AXS TV and YouTube. The show, featuring the fallout from what’s being called one of the most significant events in TNA’s recent history, will emanate from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

– TNA will remain in Kingston to tape additional episodes of iMPACT on Friday, July 25. Scheduled for the tapings so far is Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry, as well as a special musical performance featuring Jeff Hardy and Joe Hendry together. More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming days.

– With the TNA World Title and TNA Knockouts World Title in the hands of WWE NXT Superstars following TNA Slammiversary, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced after the PPV on Sunday night that he will be at the WWE NXT show on Tuesday in Houston, Texas.