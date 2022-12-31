Former WWE star Santino Marella talked about his wrestling career and more during an interview with WrestlingNews.co. Here are the highlights:

The crowd reaction to him almost winning some of the bigger matches on PPV:

“Every time something like that happened where I knew we were gonna come close, I just looked at it like, Okay, this is gonna be cool. In hindsight, you always, especially the Elimination Chamber, you look back and like, damn, that was something special that night. People still talk about that to this day where it was one of the biggest mistakes in terms of writing that the WWE ever made, you know, one thing they should have allowed to happen to satisfy the crowd.” When I talked to people that were there for the Royal Rumble, and they were like, ‘Man, we thought you’re gonna win and we were cool with it. We were good.’ But like, Okay, thank you. Santino is going to be in the main event of Mania. I’m good with that. That means a lot to me that fans were cool, or just it made sense at the time, that this was the direction they were going to go. People love Santino. There’s something romantic about, you know, always coming so close and never really getting that complete full satisfaction of getting what they want, and so it always leaves the door open for that, whatever miracle return, you know, or something, right? Just can hopefully one day finally satisfy that itch.”

The Santina character: