Santino Marella is excited for his new stint with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Sescoops, where he opens up about what the backstage atmosphere is like at the promotion, and how it is void of any politics or “cancers.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the stars lined up for a current stint with IMPACT:

It’s a great company. I’ve been around a couple of times as a guest. I knew it would be an awesome place to work. The stars lined up. We’re back, and the fact I get to be Santino is amazing.

Whether he will return to the ring at IMPACT:

I don’t know when I will be distributing or administering the first cobra, but it’s always with me. I think I can wrestle a little bit. I’ve got some injuries, so it really just depends on how meticulous I am with my rehab. I have a bad back, so I’ll really need to warm it up. I can’t do it consistently but I can do a match here or there if need be.

Talks the atmosphere of the locker room: