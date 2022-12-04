The great Santino Marella recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his daughter, Bianca Carelli, now going by Arianna Grace in NXT. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Talks about his daughter’s recovery from injury

Interestingly enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.

On NXT changing her name: