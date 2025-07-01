A TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT Superstar will be teaming up to take on a rising AAA star with ties to WWE at an upcoming special event this month.

This week, it was announced that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will join forces with WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice to take on the team of Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra in a featured mixed tag-team match.

Scheduled for July 11, 2025, the Marella & Vice vs. Iguana & Hiedra bout will take place as part of the annual “Summer of Scandal” show: AAA Verano de Escándalo.

Also scheduled for the 7/11 special event is Los Garza duo Angel and Berto defending their AAA World Tag-Team Championships against Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr., El Hijo del Vikingo & King Vikingo vs. Alberto El Patron & El Mesias, La Parka, Aerostar & Nino Hamburguesa vs. Murder Clown, Dave the Clown & Panic Clow, as well as Pagano, Cibernetico & El Fiscal vs. Histeria, Taurus & Abismo Negro.